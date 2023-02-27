Political parties to hold pre-election televised debates Mar 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Political parties running for the upcoming March 19 Parliamentary Elections will participate in the televised debates on March 16, Kazinform reports.

«In line with the Law «On Elections», the Central Election Commission organizes the debates of the political parties running for the elections. The regulations and the principles of holding the debates have already been approved. The debates will be held on March 16, 2023,» member of the Central Election Commission Anastasia Schegortsova said at the CEC meeting.

The debates will be broadcast live on Khabar TV Channel.

Earlier it was reported that more than 12 million Kazakhstan will be able to cast their votes during the March 19 Elections.