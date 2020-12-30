Go to the main site
    Political parties hold televised debates

    30 December 2020, 22:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Representatives of the political parties participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections took part in the televised debates, Kazinform reports.

    The reps of the parties participating in the elections for Kazakhstan’s lower house of parliament participated in the televised debate on Khabar TV channel this evening.

    Participating in the televised debates were First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Patriotic Party «Auyl» Ali Bektayev, Chairman of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan Aikyn Konurov, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan Ak hol Azat Peruashev and member of the political party ADAL Eldar Zhumagaziyev.

    During the televised debates, reps of the parties outlined the plans of Kazakhstan’s economic development, asked each other questions, and touched upon the economic development, food security, social themes, problems of agro-industrial sector, and so on.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Elections
