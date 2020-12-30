Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Political parties hold televised debates

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 December 2020, 22:07
Political parties hold televised debates

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Representatives of the political parties participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections took part in the televised debates, Kazinform reports.

The reps of the parties participating in the elections for Kazakhstan’s lower house of parliament participated in the televised debate on Khabar TV channel this evening.

Participating in the televised debates were First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Patriotic Party «Auyl» Ali Bektayev, Chairman of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan Aikyn Konurov, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan Ak hol Azat Peruashev and member of the political party ADAL Eldar Zhumagaziyev.

During the televised debates, reps of the parties outlined the plans of Kazakhstan’s economic development, asked each other questions, and touched upon the economic development, food security, social themes, problems of agro-industrial sector, and so on.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Parliament   Elections  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year