Political horoscope: What Zodiac signs say about governors of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Last week an article by Kazinform correspondent about what is written in the stars for members of the Kazakh government aroused particular interest. This week Kazinform News Agency offers its readers the political horoscope of heads of the regions of Kazakhstan.

There are two Aries, five Taureans, one Cancer, one Leo, one Gemini, four Virgoans, one Libra, two Scorpios, two Sagittarians and one Pisces among the governors and mayors of Kazakhstan. There is neither Capricorn nor Aquarius among them both ruled by slow-moving Saturn, the planet of longevity and achievements. Notably we are living in the quite interesting period, we are transitioning from the Age of Capricorns into the Age of Aquarius, says professional astrologer Irina Abdraimova. Capricorns are known as custodians of traditions and guardians of law, while Aquarius individuals are innovators and generators and are known for their free-spirited nature and independent ideas. In the age of Aquarius, it is necessary to encourage people, motivate and come to an agreement instead of forcing someone work hard. While the whole world lives according to the rules of Capricorns of strict hierocracy and structure let’s get an insight into the current executives.

Mayor of Kazakh capital Zhenis Kassymbek born on May 7, 1975 – Taurean.