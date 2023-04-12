Go to the main site
    Political consultations btw Kazakhstani and Singaporean FM held in Kazakh capital

    12 April 2023, 18:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The 3rd round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Singapore was held. Kazakhstan's delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh, Singaporean delegation – by Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ng Teck Hean, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Deputy Foreign Minister Tumysh congratulated the Singaporean side on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore and expressed the intention to further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.


    During the talks, the parties discussed issues of bilateral political dialogue and cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, education and capacity building. Reciprocal visits at senior and high levels scheduled for 2023-2024, including the forthcoming first-ever visit of the President of Singapore to Kazakhstan, which is to give impetus to the bilateral cooperation.

    Cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations was also discussed. In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on the situation in the world stage, given the impact of its tensions, volatility, and turbulence on all states of the world. In particular, the conversation touched on the current issues of global and regional agenda.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

