Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Political consultations btw Kazakhstani and Singaporean FM held in Kazakh capital

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 April 2023, 18:13
Political consultations btw Kazakhstani and Singaporean FM held in Kazakh capital Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The 3rd round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Singapore was held. Kazakhstan's delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh, Singaporean delegation – by Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ng Teck Hean, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tumysh congratulated the Singaporean side on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore and expressed the intention to further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

photo

During the talks, the parties discussed issues of bilateral political dialogue and cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, education and capacity building. Reciprocal visits at senior and high levels scheduled for 2023-2024, including the forthcoming first-ever visit of the President of Singapore to Kazakhstan, which is to give impetus to the bilateral cooperation.

Cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations was also discussed. In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on the situation in the world stage, given the impact of its tensions, volatility, and turbulence on all states of the world. In particular, the conversation touched on the current issues of global and regional agenda.

photo
photo

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Singapore  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code