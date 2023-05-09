Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Polish mayor dies in fall from Sardinian hotel window

    9 May 2023, 16:43

    ROME. KAZINFORM The 44-year-old mayor of a Polish municipality is dead after falling from the fourth floor of a hotel in the Sardinian city of Cagliari overnight, ANSA reports.

    The mayor, who had not been named at the time of writing, was in Italy for a series of institutional meetings, sources said.

    The fall from the Due Colonne hotel in the centre of the city took place at around 2am.

    Police are investigating but foul play is not suspected, the sources said.

    It is possible that he fell after losing his balance while sitting on a window ledge.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
    2 Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
    3 42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
    4 Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
    5 Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region