Polish businessman intends to invest KZT4 bln in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Polish businessman Jacek Pedrich intends to invest billions of tenge in the construction of a household chemical plant in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional Anti-corruption department, Jacek Pedrich advised his Polish partners to invest in the economy of Kazakhstan. In turn, Jacek Pedrich intends to invest more than KZT4 billion in the construction of a household chemical plant in the region. He outlined positive conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan.

The Polish businessman has met with the head of the department in the framework of a reception of residents of Pavlodar region and business representatives, organized by the head of the regional anti-corruption department Aidar Tastemirov. The roundtable was arranged within the implementation of «Listening State» format in the framework of the State of the Nation Address delivered by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



