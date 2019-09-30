Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Policeman, wife die in Karaganda region road crash after car and truck collide

Alzhanova Raushan
30 September 2019, 18:18
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – A policeman and his spouse have died in a road accident in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The tragedy occurred on Karaganda-Zhezkazgan road near Kulaigyr village. According to preliminary data, Audi, which was driven by a 40-year-old man, has collided with KAMAZ truck, driven by a 25-year-old policeman. As a result, a young man and his passenger who was his wife have died at the scene. Four people were admitted to the nearest hospital. One of the injured passengers expects a baby.

Circumstances of the traffic accident to be found out.

Road accidents   Karaganda region   
