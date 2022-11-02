Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Police under fire for lax response to emergency calls hours before Itaewon crush

    2 November 2022, 07:55

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM A lax police response to emergency calls on the night of the Itaewon crowd crush came under growing scrutiny and criticism Wednesday following revelations that police snubbed a series of emergency calls about overcrowding in the neighborhood hours before the disaster, YONHAP reports.

    The National Police Agency released Tuesday police documents chronicling those reports as the country delved into what went wrong and who is responsible for the deadly crush amid criticism that the accident could have been avoided or minimized if police had responded in a timely manner.

    The tragedy happened Saturday night when a massive crowd of Halloween partygoers packed a narrow 3.2-meter-wide alley in Seoul's entertainment district of Itaewon.

    Some of them began to fall over, causing others to fall down like «dominoes» and pile up on top of one another, leaving at least 156, mostly people in their 20s, killed.

    Photo: en.yna.co.kr
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
    N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit highest Thurs. count in 2 months
    N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays