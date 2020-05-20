Go to the main site
    Police uncover clandestine drug lab in Nur-Sultan

    20 May 2020, 14:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh National Security Department of Nur-Sultan detained a woman who organized manufacturing of synthetic drugs, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the National Security Committee.

    As a result the police uncovered a clandestine drug laboratory and seized about 2 kg of the synthetic drug A-PVP appropriate cost of which is KZT34 million. In the rented flat police officers found packaging materials, glass flasks, magnetic stirrer, pumps, test tubes, glass cylinders , respiratory masks, medical gloves, electronic scales, 2 kg of reagents, 40 liters of various precursors and other devices used in manufacturing of psychotropic substances. The detainee is placed in a temporary detention center of the city of Nur-Sultan. Pretrial investigation is underway.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Incidents Nur-Sultan
