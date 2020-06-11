Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Police searching for hit-and-run driver in N Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 June 2020, 16:49
Police searching for hit-and-run driver in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Police are after a car driver, who ran a young man down and left the scene in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The accident that took life of the 18-year old boy had taken place on June 7 in M.Zhumabayev district, near Poludino village. The driver left his car at the scene. The parents of the killed boy are looking for witnesses to the event.

A source from the police office informed that the young boy had passed away from injuries sustained during the accident in the central district hospital. His body was found near the service road to Poludino village in North Kazakhstan region.

Investigation is underway. It is under the special control of the head of the Police Department and the District Prosecutor's Office.


Road accidents   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires