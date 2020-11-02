Go to the main site
    Police officer awarded Khalyk algysy medal for fight against COVID-19 in Pavlodar rgn

    2 November 2020, 15:44

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh President, Police Major Sanat Tikanov from Pavlodar region has been awarded the Khalyk algysy (People’s gratitude) medal, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The medal has been awarded to 21 police officers countrywide, among them Police Major Sanat Tikanov, a head of the administrative police department of Maisk district, for the performance on their duty and contribution during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Handing over the medal was Head of the Police Department of Maisk district of Pavlodar region Nygmetolla Gabbasov, who wished the medal recipient future achievements in the work and health.

    The Police Department Head, in his speech, noted that the police’s work in the fight against the pandemic is huge.

    According to Sanat, being awarded the medal is an exciting and lifetime experience, which encourages him to carry on with the responsibilities with dignity.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan COVID-19
