Police identify victims of residential building fire in Karaganda

11 January 2023, 14:58
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Police identified the bodies of three victims of the explosion and fire which occurred in the 16-storey residential building last night in Karaganda. They are a retired police colonel, his wife and his elder brother. The 43-year-old man, who survived balcony fall after the explosion, was the colonel's son, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Rinat Shokayev, 70-year-old retired colonel, was the owner of the 3-room apartment. His wife, brother and 43-year-old son were in the apartment at the moment of the tragedy. Unfortunately, only his son survived. His condition is evaluated as moderately severe. The circumstances of his fall from the balcony are still unknown.

«The patient is conscious, responds adequately, oriented to time and place. He is now in intensive care unit. He receives all required medical assistance. The patient has closed chest injury and closed fracture of lower-leg bones,» regional healthcare department says.

The fire in the 16-storey apartment block located at 18/2 Republic Avenue occurred at 21:29pm on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations suggested that gas explosion caused the fire. However, experts say no gas appliances were found in the burning apartment.

«No gas appliances were found at the scene. No collapse or destruction of structures has been recorded. Heating systems are not broken. The cause of the fire is being investigated,» the emergencies authorities say.

48 residents were rescued from neighboring apartments with the help of rescue caps (including 9 children), 82 people were evacuated (including 21 children). The fire was extinguished at 10:55pm. 88 people and 23 specialized vehicles were involved in firefighting and rescue operation.


