    Police detain suspect who hinted at murder rampage in Seoul

    25 July 2023, 15:34

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - A person who recently posted an online message indicating a plan to kill people in southern Seoul was put under emergency detention on Tuesday, police said, Yonhap reports.

    The suspect is accused of writing in an internet community Monday afternoon, «I'll kill 20 women at Sillim Station on the 26th day (of July).»

    The post immediately caused strong fears among Seoul citizens, as a 33-year-old man went on a stabbing rampage near the Subway Line 2 station last Friday, killing one person and wounding three others.

    The suspect called police at 1:44 a.m. Tuesday to express an intention to surrender, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

