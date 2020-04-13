Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Poland sends aid plane to Kazakhstan to assist efforts to counter coronavirus

    13 April 2020, 09:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today a Polish aid plane has arrived in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

    The Polish company Wipasz donated reusable protective masks (100 thousand pieces). Moreover, the Princes Lubomirski Foundation donated laptops for Kazakhstani schoolchildren.

    «The good gesture of Kazakhstan-friendly Poland is a clear example of global solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,» the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Telegram reads.

    As Kazinform previously reported Kazakhstan has received humanitarian aid from Poland, the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey and the UAE. In addition, Chinese doctors arrived in Kazakhstan to share practical experience in the fight against the coronavirus infection. Doctors from Israel, South Korea and Japan shared their experience in combating COVID-19 with Kazakh counterparts via video conferences and seminars.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Social support Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry