Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Poland sends aid plane to Kazakhstan to assist efforts to counter coronavirus

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
13 April 2020, 09:54
Poland sends aid plane to Kazakhstan to assist efforts to counter coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today a Polish aid plane has arrived in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The Polish company Wipasz donated reusable protective masks (100 thousand pieces). Moreover, the Princes Lubomirski Foundation donated laptops for Kazakhstani schoolchildren.

«The good gesture of Kazakhstan-friendly Poland is a clear example of global solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,» the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Telegram reads.

As Kazinform previously reported Kazakhstan has received humanitarian aid from Poland, the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey and the UAE. In addition, Chinese doctors arrived in Kazakhstan to share practical experience in the fight against the coronavirus infection. Doctors from Israel, South Korea and Japan shared their experience in combating COVID-19 with Kazakh counterparts via video conferences and seminars.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Coronavirus   Social support   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays