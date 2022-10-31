Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Poland plans to build 3 nuclear plants with 6 reactors

    31 October 2022, 18:42

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Poland plans to build three nuclear power plants with six reactors as part of its nuclear power program, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced late Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    According to the Polish news agency PAP, Morawiecki said the country’s nuclear program has been instigated to ensure energy security.

    Morawiecki confirmed on Twitter on Friday that Warsaw would team up with the US and American company Westinghouse to build its first nuclear power plant.

    «Nuclear power plants will help make us independent from the whims of the market, energy traders and the weather,» he said.

    Morawiecki also confirmed that the nuclear power investment energy «does not mean Poland will not be developing renewable sources of energy.»

    «However, we need stable energy, which today is ensured by coal,» he added.

    Photo: aa.com.tr
    Energy World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    N Kazakhstan to build 4 new schools
    Tokayev launches construction of multi-brand car factory in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays