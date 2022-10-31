Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Poland plans to build 3 nuclear plants with 6 reactors

31 October 2022, 18:42
31 October 2022, 18:42

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Poland plans to build three nuclear power plants with six reactors as part of its nuclear power program, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced late Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the Polish news agency PAP, Morawiecki said the country’s nuclear program has been instigated to ensure energy security.

Morawiecki confirmed on Twitter on Friday that Warsaw would team up with the US and American company Westinghouse to build its first nuclear power plant.

«Nuclear power plants will help make us independent from the whims of the market, energy traders and the weather,» he said.

Morawiecki also confirmed that the nuclear power investment energy «does not mean Poland will not be developing renewable sources of energy.»

«However, we need stable energy, which today is ensured by coal,» he added.

Photo: aa.com.tr


