Poland lifts bans on Kazakhstani direct flights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By the decision of the Polish Government, Kazakhstan is no longer in the list of the countries banned to carry out direct flights to Warsaw, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is no longer in the list of the countries banned to carry out direct flights to Warsaw as the country has observed improvements in the sanitary and epidemic situation.

30 countries that are still in the list include Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Israel, Iraq, Spain, Qatar, Kuwait, Moldova, Peru, the USA, France, Montenegro, and so on.