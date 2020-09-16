Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Poland lifts bans on Kazakhstani direct flights

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 September 2020, 17:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By the decision of the Polish Government, Kazakhstan is no longer in the list of the countries banned to carry out direct flights to Warsaw, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is no longer in the list of the countries banned to carry out direct flights to Warsaw as the country has observed improvements in the sanitary and epidemic situation.

30 countries that are still in the list include Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Israel, Iraq, Spain, Qatar, Kuwait, Moldova, Peru, the USA, France, Montenegro, and so on.


