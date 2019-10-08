Go to the main site
    Poachers detained for shooting Red Book goitred gazelle

    8 October 2019, 08:56

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Four residents of the Baizak area were detained in Zhambyl region for illegally shooting animals listed in the Red Book, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the regional police department, during night of October 6 four poachers illegally shot two goitred gazelles on the territory of the Nartai sandstone rock, the Baizak area of Zhambyl region.

    Police officers found two carcasses of animals in a Toyota car. The perpetrators were detained and assigned travel restrictions. A pretrial investigation has been launched. The hunting rifle was seized by the officers of the regional police department.

    NOTE: Goitred gazelle or Jeyran is a small, up to 75 centimeters, cloven-hoofed animal. Jeyran inhabits desert and semi-desert areas of the Asian region and the Caucasus. In the Zhambyl region jeyran mainly inhabits the Andasay State Nature Reserve located in Shu and Moiynkum districts. Jeyran has been hunted for centuries because of its delicious meat. As a result of large scale hunting the animal population declined to critical numbers. Today manhunt on this animal is strictly prohibited. Jeyran is listed in the Red Book as an endangered species.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Zhambyl region Incidents
