    Pneumonia cases in Aktobe rgn declining as epidemic situation improves

    3 August 2020, 17:31

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Aktobe region's pneumonia cases are declining as the epidemic situation improves, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Danyarov, head of the regional health office, over 3 thousand people have so far been diagnosed with pneumonia in the region, including symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

    The pneumonia patients are said to be treated at temporary hospitals in district centers, the Daru clinic, the Aktobe Medical Center, the railway hospital, and the sanatorium Chaika.

    In Aktobe, the 300-bed hospital located at the medical dormitory was closed down after the final patient had been discharged. Other temporary hospitals including those at the sanatorium Chaika, the railway hospital and the Daru clinic are expected to be closed down.

    The medical facilities are set to resume planned visits, including checks and surgeries, once the quarantine has been removed.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Aktobe region
