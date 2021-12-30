Go to the main site
    PMs of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan debate current issues of bilateral coop

    30 December 2021, 12:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held talks with Uzbek PM Abdulla Aripov via videoconferencing, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    The sides reviewed the state of implementation of agreements reached following the State visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan and talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as the 19th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation.

    The current issues of development of bilateral cooperation in the trade-economic, investment, transit-transport, agricultural, water and energy spheres, industrial cooperation, digitalization, health, education, tourism, and so on were discussed.

    During the talks, the task was set to increase the volume of mutual trade to $5bn in the short-term period and to $10bn in the medium term. The work is ongoing to carry out the project establishing an International Center of Industrial Cooperation «Central Asia» at the border of the two countries.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

