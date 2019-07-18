PM visits Tengiz field, various oil and gas projects

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – During a working trip to Atyrau region on 17-18 July, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin visited the oil and gas enterprises, inspected the construction of new industrial facilities, and held a meeting on the development of local content, oil and gas engineering, as well as compliance with the labor legislation of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Prime Minister’s press service.

At the Tengiz Field, Askar Mamin visited the construction site of the Third Generation Plant, which is built as part of the Future Growth Project implemented by Tengizchevroil LLP.

Civil operations, underground laying, installation of tanks are underway at the plant. 23 pre-assembled racks have been installed. The assembly of two gas turbine generators and a process module has been successfully completed. 25 contractors and subcontractors, around 3,300 people are working at the construction site of the plant. The project will be completed in 2022.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also flew around the Kashagan Field and Island D, where oil is produced, undergoes primary separation, and is further transported through the pipeline to the Bolashak Oil and Gas Processing Plant.

As part of the trip to Atyrau region, the Head of Government held a meeting on the development of local content, oil and gas engineering, compliance with the labor legislation of Kazakhstan.

Askar Mamin said that there has been a rise in the local content share in the procurement of operators of the major projects, but, at the same time, Kazakh machine builders’ products are used not to the fullest extent.

«This situation requires effective measures, including by project operators,» the Prime Minister emphasized.

Askar Mamin noted that the Government adopted the 2019-2024 Engineering Industry Development Roadmap, which covers tax preferences, financial and raw material support for mechanical engineering enterprises, as well as providing them with skilled staff.

The attendees discussed the issues of compliance with the labor legislation of Kazakhstan, in particular, ‘vertical monitoring’ of contractors and subcontractors at enterprises by subsoil users to ensure safe occupational conditions, good accommodation of employees, as well as a fair wage system.

Besides, in the course of the working trip, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visited the Deep Oil Refining Complex at the Atyrau Refinery, AtyrauNefteMash, National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark SEZ, Polymer Production, Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc., Karabatan Utility Solutions, Bolashak Oil and Gas Processing Plant, the local optical cable manufacturing enterprise, etc.