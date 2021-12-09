Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM urges to tighten border controls for arrivals amid Omicron worries

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 December 2021, 12:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Askar Mamin gave an instruction to tighten border controls for arrivals amid the occurrence of the new Omicron strain, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the regular Government’s session on Thursday, Kazakh Prime Minister Mamin instructed to tighten control at the state border amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases associated with the new Omicron strain.

He also gave instructions to the Ministry of Information and Social Development together with regional authorities to raise public awareness regarding the new COVID-19 variant.

Earlier at the session the Prime Minister noted that the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan is stable and that the number of COVID-19 patients continues to decrease. Bed occupancy at infectious facilities stands at 24%.

Askar Mamin also pointed out that most regions of Kazakhstan in the ‘green zone’, the low-risk zone for the spread of the coronavirus infection. Five regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, and only one region in the ‘red zone’, the high-risk one.


