PM urges to ensure Kazakhstani schools’ return to in-person classes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov reported on the preparations for the upcoming academic year at the session of the Government Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Minister Aimagambetov, the academic year will traditionally kick off on September 1 and last for 34 weeks. «Four-week summer school will be offered to schoolchildren across Kazakhstan to make up for gaps in knowledge that might occur. Dates of school holidays have been set,» the minister said at the Government’s session.

He also revealed that the network of public and private schools as well as colleges and universities in Kazakhstan has expanded.

All educational facilities in Kazakhstan will observe strict sanitary regulations in order to switch to the traditional in-person format of learning, he noted.

Prime Minister Askar Mamin tasked the Education Ministry to solve all organizational problems, ensure security and prioritize health of students and teachers in response to Minister Aimagambetov’s report.

«The question discussed today is of paramount importance. It is basically of concern for every family, all schoolchildren and students [in Kazakhstan],» Askar Mamin said.

«Amid the ongoing vaccination campaign [in the country] it was decided to return to in-person format of learning. Given that, I instruct [the ministry] to solve all pressing organization issues, ensure security and prioritize health of students and teachers,» Prime Minister Mamin noted.

In conclusion, Premier Mamin also instructed to ensure 100% vaccination of teachers and maintenance personnel of schools and other educational facilities up until August 25.