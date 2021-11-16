Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    PM urges to ensure 100% access to drinking water in Kazakhstan

    16 November 2021, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov revealed Tuesday what percentage of people in Kazakhstan have access to drinking water, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the Government’s session, Minister Atamkulov said it is necessary to ensure 100% access of the population to good-quality drinking water up until 2025 in line with the President’s instruction.

    He noted that this goal will be implemented within the framework of the ‘Strong regions are the driver of the country’s development’ project.

    The minister also said that according to the results of the year 2020 94,1% of Kazakhstani population have access to drinking water, i.e. 97,5% of the city population and 90,1% of rural population. By yearend the figures should stand at 98% and 91,8%, respectively.

    During the Government’s session, Prime Minister Askar Mamin called on the ministry to take all measures to ensure access to drinking water for Kazakhstanis residing in rural areas.

    He also urged the regions with lowest percentage of access to drinking water, especially Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions, to step up work in that direction.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Regions Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II