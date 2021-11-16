PM urges to ensure 100% access to drinking water in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov revealed Tuesday what percentage of people in Kazakhstan have access to drinking water, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government’s session, Minister Atamkulov said it is necessary to ensure 100% access of the population to good-quality drinking water up until 2025 in line with the President’s instruction.

He noted that this goal will be implemented within the framework of the ‘Strong regions are the driver of the country’s development’ project.

The minister also said that according to the results of the year 2020 94,1% of Kazakhstani population have access to drinking water, i.e. 97,5% of the city population and 90,1% of rural population. By yearend the figures should stand at 98% and 91,8%, respectively.

During the Government’s session, Prime Minister Askar Mamin called on the ministry to take all measures to ensure access to drinking water for Kazakhstanis residing in rural areas.

He also urged the regions with lowest percentage of access to drinking water, especially Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions, to step up work in that direction.