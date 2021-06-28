PM: Trade and economic relations at the heart of Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM Trade and economic relations are at the heart of Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said during the talks with Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin in Nur-Sultan on 28 June, BelTA has learned.

«We are fulfilling the tasks and the agreements reached by the heads of state. Belarus and Kazakhstan are partners, allies. We cooperate in international associations and, of course, develop cooperation on a bilateral track. Trade and economic relations are at the heart of our cooperation. This year's dynamics has been very good: trade has been growing. Both Belarus' exports to Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan's supplies to Belarus have been on the rise. This is the result of active work at the level of departments and business,» Roman Golovchenko said, BelTA reports.

Belarus operates 10 production sites in different regions of Kazakhstan. «We discussed the further development of these sites. We welcome a decision to increase the localization of the production of tractors, combine harvesters,» the prime minister said. «We also discussed the Belarusian turn-key projects to set up dairy complexes in Kazakhstan.»

The parties also made a decision to set up a Belarusian industrial center in the Kostanay industrial zone. «It will be a multi-purpose center that will feature production facilities, science and technology capacities and training programs. The documents have already been signed. We expect that the Belarusian industrial center will be the core of innovative development,» Roman Golovchenko said.

Askar Mamin, for his part, welcomed an intensive political dialogue between Belarus and Kazakhstan. «Trade and economic cooperation has been growing. I am sure that your visit will give a serious impetus to the development of cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,» he said.