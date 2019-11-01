Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM to meet with President of Uzbekistan

Alzhanova Raushan
1 November 2019, 10:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On November 2nd Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, will partake in the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tashkent, according to the press service of the PM.

It was informed that Mr. Mamin will hold a meeting with Shavkat Mirziyoyev President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The roundtable will consider topical issues and prospects of further interaction of the SCO member-states in trade-economic and investment spheres.

By the end of the meeting it is planned to conclude a number of agreements in trade, agriculture, ecology, digitization, transit and transport.

