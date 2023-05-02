Go to the main site
    PM tasks to submit recommendations on new water tariffs within a month

    2 May 2023, 11:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov gave a number of instructions on provision of the population with drinking water, Kazinform reports.

    Thus, the Ministry of National Economy and the ministries of industry and ecology were tasked to draft recommendations on the introduction of a new water tariff policy within a month.

    The Prime Minister stressed the need of modernizing infrastructure and introduction of digital water use technologies.

    The Ministry of Industry together with the Ministry of Ecology and regional akimats were tasked to monitor the entire water supply infrastructure and compile a list of facilities with a high risk of dilapidation.

    Besides, the Ministry of Ecology together and the regional akimats were assigned to complete the construction of all unfinished water supply systems.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
