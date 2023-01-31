Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM tasks to draft legislative amendments on removal of unnecessary requirements to business

31 January 2023, 12:42
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of National Economy has reviewed 44 business regulation spheres, where more than 10,000 or 8% of requirements do not conform to the regulatory policy terms, Kazinform reports.

A full-fledged analysis will be finished in the second half of 2023. Following the analysis, the government will initiate amendments to the legislation on removal of unnecessary requirements to business, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Alikhan Samilov tasked the relevant governmental structures together with Atameken National Chamber to submit an appropriate package of legislative acts to the Parliament as soon as possible with their enactment from January 1, 2023, to let reduce burden on business in the current year.

The Prime Minister also tasked to complete the work on automation of governmental control of business until the end of H1 2023.

According to Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov, the Ministry has already reviewed 44 business regulation spheres and analyzed 2,823 regulatory legal acts. 10,108 or 8% out of 128,119 requirements do not comply with the new regulatory policy, he said.

Approximately 66 legislative act need to be amended, he added.

The ministries of economy and finance were commissioned to continue automating the procedures of selection of the recipients of the governmental support measures and increasing their transparency and efficiency.


