PM tasks to complete technical inspection of all heat distribution networks until Jun 1

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 April 2023, 12:05
PM tasks to complete technical inspection of all heat distribution networks until Jun 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov tasked to complete technical inspection of the country’s heat distribution networks until June 1, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the governors together with the ministries of energy and industry and infrastructure development must approve an action plan of preparation of all utility facilities for the upcoming 2023-2024 heating season and immediately proceed to its implementation.

The Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Energy together with the regional governors were assigned to complete the technical inspection of the heat distribution networks by June 1.

The Ministry of Energy and regional akimats were tasked to ensure proper preparation for the upcoming heating season.

«All arising problems must be resolved promptly. All details and all risks must be taken into account,» he stressed.


