    PM tasks regions to complete installation of security systems at schools by April

    7 March 2023, 14:51

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s session, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stated necessity of ensuring children’s security at schools as one of the top-priority objectives of the state, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Parents must be sure that the schools are safe for their children,» he noted.

    According to him, a comprehensive children’s protection plan has been developed at the President’s instruction.

    «Educational organizations must always be monitored for the observance of safety measures. Meanwhile, some regions face a number of problems. As many as 1,100 schools need to be switched to the operational police control centers. There is no security personnel at the schools in Turkistan and North Kazakhstan regions,» he said.

    The Prime Minister tasked regional akimats to complete the installation of security systems at schools.

    The Ministry of Enlightenment and other interested authorities were commissioned to finalize the draft comprehensive children’s protection plan and submit it to the Cabinet within three days.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

