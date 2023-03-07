Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM tasks regions to complete installation of security systems at schools by April

7 March 2023, 14:51
PM tasks regions to complete installation of security systems at schools by April

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s session, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stated necessity of ensuring children’s security at schools as one of the top-priority objectives of the state, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Parents must be sure that the schools are safe for their children,» he noted.

According to him, a comprehensive children’s protection plan has been developed at the President’s instruction.

«Educational organizations must always be monitored for the observance of safety measures. Meanwhile, some regions face a number of problems. As many as 1,100 schools need to be switched to the operational police control centers. There is no security personnel at the schools in Turkistan and North Kazakhstan regions,» he said.

The Prime Minister tasked regional akimats to complete the installation of security systems at schools.

The Ministry of Enlightenment and other interested authorities were commissioned to finalize the draft comprehensive children’s protection plan and submit it to the Cabinet within three days.


Related news
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
Теги:
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
66 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
5 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz

News