Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries

    4 April 2023, 12:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov tasked the Cabinet to reduce unemployment to 4.8%. He set a certain task to the Government to ensure real growth of household income with an adjustment for inflation, Kazinform reports «Unemployment must be reduced to 4.8%. We all need to exert maximum efforts to achieve this indicator,» he said.

    He added that the Government must respond to the people’s claims and requests. These claims and requests concern, mostly, employment, rise in earnings, provision of housing and vital infrastructure, he said. «But the most important issue is to regulate prices for socially vital foods. We need to apply new approaches to address this issue,» the Prime Minister stressed.

    Alikhan Smailov tasked the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Trade to submit additional approaches on stabilization of prices in off-season period.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events