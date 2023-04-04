PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov tasked the Cabinet to reduce unemployment to 4.8%. He set a certain task to the Government to ensure real growth of household income with an adjustment for inflation, Kazinform reports «Unemployment must be reduced to 4.8%. We all need to exert maximum efforts to achieve this indicator,» he said.

He added that the Government must respond to the people’s claims and requests. These claims and requests concern, mostly, employment, rise in earnings, provision of housing and vital infrastructure, he said. «But the most important issue is to regulate prices for socially vital foods. We need to apply new approaches to address this issue,» the Prime Minister stressed.

Alikhan Smailov tasked the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Trade to submit additional approaches on stabilization of prices in off-season period.