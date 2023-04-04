Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 April 2023, 12:08
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov tasked the Cabinet to reduce unemployment to 4.8%. He set a certain task to the Government to ensure real growth of household income with an adjustment for inflation, Kazinform reports «Unemployment must be reduced to 4.8%. We all need to exert maximum efforts to achieve this indicator,» he said.

He added that the Government must respond to the people’s claims and requests. These claims and requests concern, mostly, employment, rise in earnings, provision of housing and vital infrastructure, he said. «But the most important issue is to regulate prices for socially vital foods. We need to apply new approaches to address this issue,» the Prime Minister stressed.

Alikhan Smailov tasked the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Trade to submit additional approaches on stabilization of prices in off-season period.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants