    PM tasks Cabinet to finally choose gasification option for northern, eastern regions

    22 February 2023, 13:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov tasked the Cabinet to finally come up with the most suitable option for gasification of northern and eastern regions, Kazinform reports.

    He criticized the Ministry of Energy and QazaqGaz company which failed to come up to the table with a clear vision for the gasification of these regions.

    «It is high time to put an end to this issue,» he stressed and tasked the Ministry and Samruk-Kazyna Fund to submit the final decision by May 1.

    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
