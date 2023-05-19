Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM Smailov to attend II EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 May 2023, 09:50
PM Smailov to attend II EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty Photo: primeminister.kz

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will take part today in the II EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty, Kazinform learned from the official Telegram channel of the Kazakh Government.

The event will focus on the following issues: strengthening the two regions’ economic relations, development of trade contacts between the entrepreneurs, organization of multimodal transportations, modernization of trade routes' infrastructure, implementation of digital solutions in commercial operations, governmental regulation etc.

Prime ministers and representatives of the governments of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, officials of the European Commission, governments of European countries and international financial organizations, representatives of business communities etc. are expected to participate in the forum.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh President Tokayev, Huawei Technologies Chairman Liang Hua hold meeting
Kazakh President Tokayev, Huawei Technologies Chairman Liang Hua hold meeting
Kazakhstan, China sign 47 documents worth $22bln
Kazakhstan, China sign 47 documents worth $22bln
China Nonferrous Metal Mining, KAZ Minerals plan to build copper smelting plant in Kazakhstan
China Nonferrous Metal Mining, KAZ Minerals plan to build copper smelting plant in Kazakhstan
China's SPIC to launch production of equipment for wind power stations in Kazakhstan
China's SPIC to launch production of equipment for wind power stations in Kazakhstan
President Tokayev outlines transport corridors development areas at Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi'an
President Tokayev outlines transport corridors development areas at Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi'an
Kazakhstan and Lithuania set course for further cooperation
Kazakhstan and Lithuania set course for further cooperation
CKD assembly of Chinese cars to be launched in Kazakhstan
CKD assembly of Chinese cars to be launched in Kazakhstan
President launches construction of Kazakhstan's Logistics Centre in Xi'an
President launches construction of Kazakhstan's Logistics Centre in Xi'an
Kazakhstan, China ink memorandum on trade and economic research
Kazakhstan, China ink memorandum on trade and economic research