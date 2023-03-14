Go to the main site
    PM Smailov tasks to maintain economic growth paces

    14 March 2023, 11:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov gave today a number of tasks to the Cabinet to maintain economic growth paces as set in January-February, Kazinform reports.

    «With the consideration of the external and internal challenges, we need to maintain the economic growth paces in the upcoming months. In this regard, ministers together with the regional governors need to intensify further diversification of economy and create permanent jobs,» Smailov said at the Kazakh Cabinet’s weekly meeting.

    The Prime Minister stressed the importance of attraction of internal and foreign investments, implementation of the package of investment projects planned, especially in non-resource-based sector.

    Alikhan Smailov tasked to further develop industrial zones and small industrial parks like the ones in Almaty and Shymkent cities. «It is crucial to boost entrepreneurship and competition development as well as to reduce the level of shadow economy.

    He also stressed the importance of constant communication with business communities and solution of all the problematic issues raised by them. «Ensuring productive employment and increasing population’s income must be a priority,» he said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
