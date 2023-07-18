PM Smailov tasks to accelerate rural healthcare modernization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Coordination Headquarters on interaction of the central governmental authorities and local authorities discussed today the course of implementation of the Rural Healthcare Development national project. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.



Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat reported on the Ministry's plan to build 655 primary medical and sanitary care facilities in rural areas in the nearest two years. Among them are modern first-aid centers with physiotherapy rooms and pharmacies, medical and obstetric centers and outpatient clinics.

The national project aims also at modernization and reconstruction of 32 multifunctional central district hospitals with the opening of a stroke and cardiology centers, rehabilitation, traumatology and orthopedics, surgery, intensive care as well as resuscitation units.

1,100 medical employees including doctors, nurses, paramedics and obstetricians will undergo training under the project.

Governor of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov, Governor of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov, Governor of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev and Governor of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev reported on the project’s implementation in their regions.

Summing up the session, the Prime Minister tasked to accelerate the work on laying utilities and building roads to the construction sites. Besides, Smailov pointed out the importance of enhancing coordination and control over the project's implementation by the Ministry of Healthcare.