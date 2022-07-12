PM Smailov offers condolences to late Shinzo Abe's family, Japanese people

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov visited the Japanese Embassy and expressed condolences to the people of the country over the tragic death of the prominent political figure, ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kazinform cites the website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

During the talks with the head of the diplomatic mission Jun Yamada, Smailov noted that Kazakhstan knew Abe as the patriot of his country and politician who contributed greatly to the development of Kazakh-Japanese relations.

«Shinzo Abe did a lot not only for the development of Japan but for the enhancement of international cooperation. I express condolences to the family of late Abe and the entire people of Japan during this time of grief,» said the head of the Kazakh government.

During his visit to the Embassy, the Kazakh Prime Minister left an entry in the book of condolences.

As earlier reported Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated during a campaign event in the city of Nara.