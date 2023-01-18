Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.29 eur/kzt 501.21

    rub/kzt 6.87 cny/kzt 68.83
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    PM Smailov instructs to expand pool of industrial projects

    18 January 2023, 18:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov gave a task to expand a pool of industrial projects as soon as possible to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Smailov, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s key task is to diversify the economy, which is creation of new production in manufacturing.

    «Last year, 160 industrial projects worth over KZT2trl were commissioned. This year’s their number has been reduced to 149 to the tune of KZT1.1trl. I believe to reduce the pace of economic diversification is not an option. We have a task to ensure the GDP’s stable growth, bringing it to 4-5% annually. The industry plays an important role to achieve that goal. Therefore, the ministry together with regional governors need to expand a pool of projects carried out in the industrial sphere,» said the Kazakh Premier.

    According to him, entrepreneurs initiate many different interesting projects while paying visits to regions.

    «There are issues regarding infrastructure, energy. They should be addressed jointly with local executive and other state bodies,» said Smailov.

    Earlier it was reported that there was a 1.1% rise in the industry in Kazakhstan. The country saw a 3.4% increase in manufacturing.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Industry Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Transit container transportation through Kazakhstan up 6%
    Kazakh Head of State meets with Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports
    Tokayev addresses ‘Voice of Global South’ virtual summit
    Tokayev meets with Kazakh Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev
    Popular
    1 Tokayev takes part in Kazakhstan-UAE investment roundtable
    2 President Tokayev holds meeting with Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi
    3 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan victorious at 2023 Australian Open
    4 Kazakhstan records 2 quakes in one day
    5 Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 18