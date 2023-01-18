PM Smailov instructs to expand pool of industrial projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov gave a task to expand a pool of industrial projects as soon as possible to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Smailov, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s key task is to diversify the economy, which is creation of new production in manufacturing.

«Last year, 160 industrial projects worth over KZT2trl were commissioned. This year’s their number has been reduced to 149 to the tune of KZT1.1trl. I believe to reduce the pace of economic diversification is not an option. We have a task to ensure the GDP’s stable growth, bringing it to 4-5% annually. The industry plays an important role to achieve that goal. Therefore, the ministry together with regional governors need to expand a pool of projects carried out in the industrial sphere,» said the Kazakh Premier.

According to him, entrepreneurs initiate many different interesting projects while paying visits to regions.

«There are issues regarding infrastructure, energy. They should be addressed jointly with local executive and other state bodies,» said Smailov.

Earlier it was reported that there was a 1.1% rise in the industry in Kazakhstan. The country saw a 3.4% increase in manufacturing.



