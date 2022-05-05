PM Smailov instructs to carry out new measures to demonopolize oil and gas sphere

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the Commission for the Demonopolization of Economy focusing on the proposals of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs to reform the oil processing field, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov informed that in order to increase the quality of products of the mini-oil refineries the proposal was made to toughen the requirements for their technical regulation.

Also, it was proposed to cancel tax and customs benefits for mini-oil refineries producing oil products that are not in line with the technical regulation of the EAEU.

In addition, the PM instructed the Energy Ministry to develop a unified regulation to store oil products in oil refineries for all members of the market to exclude benefits to a limited circle of subjects.

In order to avoid unfounded production losses in oil refineries, it was tasked to conduct an audit of their control and security systems.

«In this direction, it is necessary to implement digital technologies covering the entire technological process,» stressed Smailov.

IN general, the Kazakh Government Head supported the proposals, amending some of them, and tasked to consider their realization.

The meeting also focused on the measures to demonopolize the market of liquefied gas, in particular its sales, including to industrial processors, as well as its transportation and storage.

The Kazakh PM instructed the authorized bodies to carry out work to identify the prerequisites for possible price collusions, and introduce proposals to implement necessary market mechanisms in the field.



