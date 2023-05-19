Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM Smailov discusses realization of new investment projects in Kazakhstan with EBRD, EIB leadership

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 May 2023, 17:14
PM Smailov discusses realization of new investment projects in Kazakhstan with EBRD, EIB leadership Photo: primeminister.kz

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held meetings with Odile Renaud-Basso, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and Teresa Czerwińska, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), as part of the ongoing 2nd Economic Forum «European Union – Central Asia» in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Kazakhstan, including reconstruction of roads, modernization of sewage treatment plants, and electric power facilities, was discussed.

photo

Smailov pointed out that Kazakhstan commends the strategic nature of cooperation with the Bank and its contribution to the country’s development.

«We’ve developed close ties in a wider range of economic issues which are to be developed further. I’m certain that cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EBRD could be brought to a qualitatively new level,» said the Kazakh Prime minister.

photo

He went on to express the Kazakh government’s readiness to deepen the partnership with the EBRD in a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

In her speech, Odile Renaud-Basso noted that projects for development of green energy, private sector, and infrastructure are still the EBRD priority in the country, adding that the Bank continues to contribute to the country’s banking sector development.

photo

The meeting with Teresa Czerwińska focused on cooperation in the transport and logistics sphere and agro-industrial complex, in particular the realization of investment and technological projects.

During the meeting, the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers stressed that Kazakhstan praises the European Investment Bank’s commitment to expand cooperation with the country. In this regard, the opening of an EIB office in Kazakhstan is likely to significantly expand the investment portfolio and the Bank’s presence in the region.

photo

Smailov called on the EIB to consider the possibility to cooperate closely in green finance and exchange of innovations with the Astana International Financial Center.

In her part, Teresa Czerwińska pointed out that Kazakhstan has proven to be a worthy partner in economic cooperation, expressing the Bank’s plan to further deepen cooperation in the area of green economy.

photo

photo


Investment projects    Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Green economy   EBRD  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table
Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table
Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an
Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an
UNICEF calls for continued support for children affected by earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria
UNICEF calls for continued support for children affected by earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria
Koshanov calls on CSTO partners to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to set up International Agency for Biological Safety
Koshanov calls on CSTO partners to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to set up International Agency for Biological Safety
Astana to celebrate Culture and Art Workers Day with a grand concert
Astana to celebrate Culture and Art Workers Day with a grand concert
Kazakhstani Golubev strolls into Turin Challenger quarterfinals
Kazakhstani Golubev strolls into Turin Challenger quarterfinals
Kazakh Government debates science development priority directions
Kazakh Government debates science development priority directions
27,000 without electricity in Emilia Romagna
27,000 without electricity in Emilia Romagna
TITR freight traffic volume up 2.5 times in 2022
TITR freight traffic volume up 2.5 times in 2022