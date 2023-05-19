PM Smailov discusses realization of new investment projects in Kazakhstan with EBRD, EIB leadership

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held meetings with Odile Renaud-Basso, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and Teresa Czerwińska, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), as part of the ongoing 2nd Economic Forum «European Union – Central Asia» in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Kazakhstan, including reconstruction of roads, modernization of sewage treatment plants, and electric power facilities, was discussed.

Smailov pointed out that Kazakhstan commends the strategic nature of cooperation with the Bank and its contribution to the country’s development.

«We’ve developed close ties in a wider range of economic issues which are to be developed further. I’m certain that cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EBRD could be brought to a qualitatively new level,» said the Kazakh Prime minister.

He went on to express the Kazakh government’s readiness to deepen the partnership with the EBRD in a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

In her speech, Odile Renaud-Basso noted that projects for development of green energy, private sector, and infrastructure are still the EBRD priority in the country, adding that the Bank continues to contribute to the country’s banking sector development.

The meeting with Teresa Czerwińska focused on cooperation in the transport and logistics sphere and agro-industrial complex, in particular the realization of investment and technological projects.

During the meeting, the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers stressed that Kazakhstan praises the European Investment Bank’s commitment to expand cooperation with the country. In this regard, the opening of an EIB office in Kazakhstan is likely to significantly expand the investment portfolio and the Bank’s presence in the region.

Smailov called on the EIB to consider the possibility to cooperate closely in green finance and exchange of innovations with the Astana International Financial Center.

In her part, Teresa Czerwińska pointed out that Kazakhstan has proven to be a worthy partner in economic cooperation, expressing the Bank’s plan to further deepen cooperation in the area of green economy.