PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 April 2023, 11:30
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The past heating season revealed numerous problems in the country’s heat power industry. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said it at the government’s weekly session today, Kazinform reports.

«These are the consequences of the local akimats’ formal approach to the preparation for the heating season. The situation in the cities of Ekibastuz, Rudnyi and Ridder was difficult. The akimats must carry out quality work to prevent such situations in future,» Smailov said.

The Prime Minister reminded of the increased number of accidents that occurred in the last heating season.

«All this resulted in criticism from the population. At the same time, some regions faced delays in coal deliveries. We see also that no comprehensive assessment of technical condition of the equipment was carried out. The management and the owners of thermal power stations are lack of responsibility. The main problem we face today is wear and tear of heating networks,» he concluded.


