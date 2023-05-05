Go to the main site
    PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit

    5 May 2023, 12:46

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will take part in the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Bilateral Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan in Tashkent, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

    The meeting will discuss a wide range of issues of interstate ties, including the prospects of deepening the industrial cooperation, interaction in agriculture, transit and transport sector and other areas. From the Kazakh side the Commission is co-chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, and from the Uzbek side – by Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
