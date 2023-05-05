Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 May 2023, 12:46
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will take part in the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Bilateral Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan in Tashkent, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

The meeting will discuss a wide range of issues of interstate ties, including the prospects of deepening the industrial cooperation, interaction in agriculture, transit and transport sector and other areas. From the Kazakh side the Commission is co-chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, and from the Uzbek side – by Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

