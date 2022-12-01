PM Smailov: All those responsible for Ekibastuz TPP accident to be brought to justice

1 December 2022, 14:35

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, who arrived in Ekibastuz yesterday evening, surveyed the town’s thermal power plant. Local authorities reported to him about the situation in the town and the TPP, Kazinform reports.

According to the Prime Minister, the situation was immediately taken under the control. Repair works will be completed soon. «We expect that all residential buildings will be provided with heating in a day or two,» he said.

In his words, high wear and tear of heat distribution networks, lack of investments in modernization, and negligence of the TPP owner led to the accident. As per preliminary data, high pressure resulted in the damage of pipes in 15 spots.

Smailov added that an investigation into the accident was launched. He promised to work out the issues of ensuring stable operation of the TPP, injecting investments in its modernization and renewal of municipal heat distribution networks.

The issues of heat supply in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Rudnyi, Ridder and other settlements are also under control, he noted.

At the end, he added that the akimat must promptly respond to the residents’ requests submitted via social media and hot line.

Photo: primeminister.kz