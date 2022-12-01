Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM Smailov: All those responsible for Ekibastuz TPP accident to be brought to justice

1 December 2022, 14:35
PM Smailov: All those responsible for Ekibastuz TPP accident to be brought to justice

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, who arrived in Ekibastuz yesterday evening, surveyed the town’s thermal power plant. Local authorities reported to him about the situation in the town and the TPP, Kazinform reports.

According to the Prime Minister, the situation was immediately taken under the control. Repair works will be completed soon. «We expect that all residential buildings will be provided with heating in a day or two,» he said.

In his words, high wear and tear of heat distribution networks, lack of investments in modernization, and negligence of the TPP owner led to the accident. As per preliminary data, high pressure resulted in the damage of pipes in 15 spots.

Smailov added that an investigation into the accident was launched. He promised to work out the issues of ensuring stable operation of the TPP, injecting investments in its modernization and renewal of municipal heat distribution networks.

The issues of heat supply in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Rudnyi, Ridder and other settlements are also under control, he noted.

At the end, he added that the akimat must promptly respond to the residents’ requests submitted via social media and hot line.


Photo: primeminister.kz


Теги:
Related news
Reforms in criminal justice discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s dialogue platform
Murat Aitenov reappointed as Mayor of Shymkent
Serik Shapkenov reappointed as Governor of Atyrau region
Read also
Kazakhstani Grigori Lomakin off to a good start at tennis tournament in Brazil
Kazakhstan’s para swimmer Roman Agalakov claims silver at Open Championships in Cairo
Head of State signs law on 2023-25 republican budget
President inks law on volumes of transfers btw republican and regional budgets
President Tokayev meets with Chairman of Roche Holding Board of Directors Christoph Franz
Kazakhstan and France’s major companies to build wind power plant in Zhamyl region
Kazakhstan attends Central Asian Investment Forum in Japan
2 Kazakhstanis competed in women’s 15km individual race at Biathlon World Cup in Finland
News Partner
Popular
1 Head of State tasks to establish commission to check country’s readiness for heating season
2 Two new coronavirus strains identified in Brazil
3 Eugene Onegin to take the stage at Astana Opera
4 December 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 President condoles with China over passing of Jiang Zemin

News

https://www.inform.kz/en/pm-smailov-all-those-responsible-for-ekibastuz-tpp-accident-to-be-brought-to-justice_a4008507
https://www.inform.kz/en/pm-smailov-all-those-responsible-for-ekibastuz-tpp-accident-to-be-brought-to-justice_a4008507