PM sets task to bring availability of internet public services to 90%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At a government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, issues of developing e-government and increasing digital literacy of the population were considered, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev and Chairman of the Board of the state corporation Government for Citizens Assemgul Baltasheva reported on the work in this direction.

The State Services Register includes 723 public services, of which 580 services or 80% are provided in electronic format, 648 or 89.6% of services are provided through the Government for Citizens. 143 services or 19.8% are still available only in paper format. Business processes in 182 public services were optimized, the average number of documents was reduced by 30% from 6 to 4, and the average term for providing services was 3 times from 31 to 10 days. Compared to 2018, the number of composite public services was doubled.

According to the results of 10 months of this year, more than 10 million users were registered on the eGov portal, 36.5 million services were provided (in 2018 – 27.5 million services). A new mobile application «eGov mobile» has been developed, in which 31 services and services are implemented, until the end of this year. It is planned to launch additional 32 services.

The level of digital literacy at the end of 2018 amounted to 79.6% with the planned indicator of 77%. This year, 532 thousand citizens were trained, with a plan of 462 846 people.

Government for Citizens State Corporation provides public services through 348 front offices, 16 specialized, 17 migration and 18 digital public service centers, 1,656 Kazpost branches for receiving and issuing documents.

«On behalf of the First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, large-scale work is underway to improve the scope of public services. The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly emphasized the importance of this area in the work of the government. By the end of the year, 80% of public services will be available to the population via the Internet. We are faced with the task of bringing this figure to 90% by the end of next year,» said Mamin.

The head of government instructed to speed up work to expand the list of public services available to the population through mobile devices.

«Today, only 31 public services and services, or about 4%, are available through the eGov mobile application,» said A. Mamin.

In order to strengthen control and monitoring of the smooth operation of departmental systems, the prime minister instructed at the level of each authorized body to assign personal responsibility to the supervising deputy chief executive.

«The plan for the integration of information systems affects all government agencies and is designed for 2019-2020. Of the work planned this year, only half has been completed. The remaining 50% of integrations are either delayed or the budget is poorly planned for them. The ministries of finance, investment and development, energy, environment, education and science, internal affairs need to urgently pull themselves up to the end of the year and ensure 100% implementation of the Plan,» Mamin said.

The head of government instructed all central state bodies to complete the transition to the Unified Platform of Internet Resources by the end of this year.

«Any service center should be aimed at providing a comprehensive range of available services by integrating information systems and automating business processes,» said Mamin, instructing the ministries of digital development and internal affairs to work out the issue of scaling up the format of digital public service centers .

The prime minister pointed out the Government for Citizens State Corporation on the need to develop distance learning tools for citizens in districts, small towns, and villages through the use of digital technologies.

«In general, these measures will increase the availability and quality of popular services, as well as the effectiveness of electronic services,» said Mamin.